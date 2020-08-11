eGain Corporation (NASDAQ:EGAN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Story continues below

The following information in this Item 2.02 is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

On August 11, 2020, eGain Corporation (“eGain” or the “Company”) issued a press release announcing preliminary unaudited financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. The press release contains forward-looking statements regarding eGain and includes cautionary statements identifying important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. A copy of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

​

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits

​

(d) Exhibits

​

​

​

​