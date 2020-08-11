SEC Filings ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEY), today reported its financial results for the three and nine month periods ended June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

The Company will host a conference call today, Tuesday, August 11, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time featuring remarks by management of the Company. Webcast: www.addvantagetechnologies.com Dial-in number: 1-855-327-6837 (domestic) or 1-631-891-4304 (international) Access code: 10010577 Replay number: 1-844-512-2921 (domestic) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) Available through: August 25, 2020 Access code: 10010577

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith: