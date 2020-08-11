ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operation and Financial Condition.
ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
The following exhibit is furnished herewith:
EX-99.1 2 pressrelease_08112020.htm PRESS RELEASE – Q3 2020 EARNINGS ADDvantage Technologies Reports Financial Results for Third Quarter of Fiscal 2020 Carrollton,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About ADDVANTAGE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:AEY)
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes and services a range of electronics and hardware for the cable television (Cable TV) and telecommunications (Telco) industries. The Company provides equipment repair services to cable operators. The Company has two segments: Cable Television (Cable TV) and Telecommunications (Telco). The Company’s Cable TV segment sells new, surplus and refurbished cable television equipment to cable television operators or multiple system operators (MSOs) or other resellers that sell to these customers throughout North America, Central America, South America and to other international regions. The Company’s Telco segment offers its customers a range of used telecommunication equipment across various manufacturers consisting of component parts to expand capacity, provides spares or replaces non-working components. The Telco segment’s switching equipment products originate, terminate and route voice traffic.