Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARK)

Ecoark Holdings, Inc. is a technology solutions company. The Company offers technologies to fight waste in operations, logistics, and supply chains worldwide. It provides pallet-level time and temperature tracking, pre-cool prioritization and monitoring, pallet routing, real-time in-transit monitoring, remote visibility, and quality management solutions. The Company also offers Point Clouds, which creates two dimensional (2d) and three dimensional (3d) digital replications; High definition (HD) photos, a 360 degree rotational bubble image from various project perspectives; 2d Plans that plan and elevates views in CAD/PDF; and 3d models, such as Revit, CAD, Cyclone, 3dS, and others; as well as provides training and consultation services on laser scan and/or creates 2d as-builts or 3d models. In addition, it provides tech driven consumer products.