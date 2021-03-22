RUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCN) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangement of Certain Officers.



Rubicon Technology, Inc. Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ea138109ex10-1_rubicon.htm EXECUTIVE EMPLOYMENT AGREEMENT BY AND BETWEEN RUBICON TECHNOLOGY,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About RUBICON TECHNOLOGY, INC. (NASDAQ:RBCN)

Rubicon Technology, Inc. is a vertically integrated, electronic materials provider specializing in monocrystalline sapphire for applications in light-emitting diodes (LEDs), optical systems and specialty electronic devices. The Company’s product lines include sapphire cores; four and six-inch sapphire wafers; four, six, and eight-inch patterned sapphire substrate (PSS) wafers, and optical sapphire components. Its sapphire is also used as an exterior component in mobile devices, specifically camera lens covers, dual flashes and home buttons on certain newer model smartphones and as the crystal covering the faces of certain smart watches. In addition, some consumer electronics original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) use sapphire faceplates for smartphones. For the LED market, it sells 2 to 6-inch material in core form and four, six and eight-inch material in polished and PSS wafer form. Its principal customers are semiconductor device manufacturers and wafer polishing companies.