EAGLE CAPITAL GROWTH FUND, INC. (NYSEMKT:GRF) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

At its regular Board meeting held on April 15, 2021, the Board of Directors of Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (“Fund”) voted to add Jason W. Allen to the Board, effective immediately.

Director Allen was added as a Class I director, with a term that expires at the Fund’s Annual Meeting in April of 2023.