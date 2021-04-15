NUZEE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NUZE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On April 14, 2021, Travis Gorney, the current Chief Marketing Officer of NuZee, Inc. (the “Company”), was re-assigned to a different position of employment within the Company, with such reassignment to be effective May 3, 2021 (the “Effective Date”). Until the Effective Date, Mr. Gorney will continue to perform the duties and responsibilities of the Company’s Chief Marketing Officer. Following the Effective Date, Mr. Gorney is expected to serve as Chief Innovation Officer and Vice President, Sales.

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions that the forward-looking information presented in this Current Report is not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events and results may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this Current Report. In addition, forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may,” “plan,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe” or “continue” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. A number of important factors could cause actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, including those risk factors set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward-looking information presented herein is made only as of the date of this Current Report, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or otherwise.

On April 15, 2021, the Company announced that it has appointed Tomoko Toyota as the Company’s new Chief Marketing Officer, to be effective on the Effective Date.



NuZee, Inc., formerly Havana Furnishings, Inc., manages a portfolio of branded consumer packaged goods. The Company is a start-up organization, which markets and distributes consumer products primarily in the beverage sector. The Company sells its products directly to consumers through its Website portal, as well as through affiliate online stores and retailers. The Company offers Drip Cup line, which is a pour-over coffee. The Company’s Drip Cup line includes the functional varietals: Lean, Think and Relax Cup. The Company offers Relax Cup for stress reduction. It offers Lean Cup for weight loss. It offers Think Cup for cognitive performance. The Company also offers Nude Drip Cup, Relax Drip Cup for stress reduction, Lean Drip Cup for weight loss and Think Drip Cup for cognitive performance. The Company has manufacturing facility in Vista, California, used for the production of its Drip Cup line.