EACO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EACO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

EACO CORP Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 tm213877d1_ex10-1.htm EXHIBIT 10.1 Exhibit 10.1 CITIZENS BUSINESS BANK The Bank Business Banks on CHANGE IN TERMS AGREEMENT Principal $15,…

About EACO CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:EACO)

EACO Corporation (EACO) is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiary, Bisco Industries, Inc. (Bisco), is engaged in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners. The divisions of the Company include Bisco industries, National-Precision and Fast-Cor. Bisco supplies parts used in the manufacture of products in a range of industries, including the aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment and marine industries. The Company operates in the United States and Canada. The National-Precision division sells electronic hardware and commercial fasteners to OEMs in the aerospace, fabrication and industrial equipment industries. National-Precision is the distributor of mil-spec and commercial fasteners, hardware and distribution services used in production. The Fast-Cor has access to the entire inventory of products that Bisco offers but focuses on selling to other distributors.