Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On November 12, 2020, Dynatronics Corporation (“Dynatronics” or “Company”) issued a press release reporting, among other things, financial results relating to the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Also, as previously announced by a press release issued on November 4, 2020, on November 12, 2020, the Company held a conference call in which executives of the Company reviewed thefiscal 2021 first quarter results. A replay will be available through December 11, 2020, by dialing (877) 481-4010, Pin 38163. The full text of the press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information under this Item 2.02 and in Exhibit 99.1 is being furnished and is not being filed for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is not to be incorporated by reference into any filing of the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”), whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 7.01.Regulation FDDisclosure.

The information provided in Item 2.02 is incorporated herein by reference.

The information set forth under this Item 7.01 and in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, and is not incorporated by reference into any filing of the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits