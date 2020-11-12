SEC Filings Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02.

On November 12, 2020, Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished in this Form 8-K and the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section or Sections 11 and 12(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The information contained in this Item 2.02 and in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission made by the Company, whether made before or after the date hereof, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. Exhibit

About Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. is an agricultural biotechnology trait company. The Company develops a portfolio of yield and traits addressing multiple crops that supply the global food and feed markets. It has a pipeline of products in development incorporating its traits, including products that are in advanced stages of development or on the market. Its crop yield traits are utilized by its partners to develop higher yielding seeds for global crops, including wheat, rice, soybean, corn, and sugarcane, as well as for other crops, such as cotton, turf and trees. The Company’s portfolio of agricultural productivity traits includes Nitrogen Use Efficiency (NUE), Water Use Efficiency (WUE), Drought Tolerance (DT), Salinity Tolerance (ST) and Herbicide Tolerance. It has presence in the United States, Africa, India, the United Arab Emirates, Belgium, France and Canada.