Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On January 22, 2020, Dynatronics Corporation and its subsidiaries (“Dynatronics” or the “Company”) entered into a Sixth Modification Agreement (the “Modification”) to its existing Loan and Security Agreement (as amended, the “Credit Agreement”) with Bank of the West. The Modification was executed and effective on January 22, 2020.
The Modification of the Credit Agreement extends the maturity date of the line of credit with Bank of the West to January 15, 2022.
The foregoing is not a complete description of the Modification and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Modification, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 10.1 hereto and is incorporated by reference herein. In addition, the information set forth in this Item 1.01, including the Modification, should be read together with the information included in the Company’s other filings with the SEC, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2019.
Item 9.01Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
About Dynatronics Corporation (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Corporation is a manufacturer and distributor of physical medicine products. The Company’s products include a line of medical equipment for physical medicine applications, including therapy devices, medical supplies and soft goods, treatment tables and rehabilitation equipment. Its products are used by physical therapists, chiropractors, sports medicine practitioners, podiatrists, physicians and other physical medicine professionals. Its physical medicine products include therapeutic modalities, such as Dynatron Solaris, including electrotherapy and thermal therapy, and 25 Series, including electrotherapy and ultrasound; manufactured capital products, including traction systems and wood furniture; manufactured supplies, including cold packs, straps, wedges, bolsters and mats; distributed capital products, including hydrotherapy, weight training equipment and pilates, and distributed supplies, including clinical accessories, sports med and taping products, lotions and gels.

