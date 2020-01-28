SEC Filings CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

On January 21, 2020, Sarah G. Green and Linda Whitlock tendered their resignation from the Board in connection with the age requirement of our by-laws. All resignations will take effect at the commencement of the 2020 annual meeting of shareholders.

About CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits. The Bank invests those funds in various types of loans, including residential and commercial real estate, and a range of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank also invests its deposits and borrowed funds in investment securities, and has over three Massachusetts Security Corporations, including CTC Security Corporation, CTC Security Corporation II and CTC Security Corporation III.