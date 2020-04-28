Delmar Bancorp (OTCMKTS:DBCP) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
On April 28, 2020, Delmar Bancorp issued a press release reporting its financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
|Number
|Description
|99.1
|Delmar Bancorp press release dated April 28, 2020.
DELMAR BANCORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 tm2017907d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 PRESS RELEASE Delmar Bancorp Reports 72.0% Increase in Net Income of $2.4 million for the First Three Months of 2020 SALISBURY,…
