DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02.

On February 27, 2020, Dawson Geophysical Company (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its preliminary and unaudited financial results for its fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019.

The Company hereby incorporates by reference into this Item 2.02 the information set forth in such press release, a copy of which is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report. to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such exhibit and the information set forth therein and herein are deemed to be furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”).

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information set forth in the attached Exhibit 99.1 is deemed to be “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act.

EXHIBIT NUMBER DESCRIPTION 99.1 — Press release, dated February 27, 2020.



DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL CO Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2010938d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 NEWS RELEASE Dawson Geophysical Company 508 W. Wall,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY (NASDAQ:DWSN)

Dawson Geophysical Company, formerly TGC Industries, Inc., is a provider of onshore seismic data acquisition and processing services with operations throughout the United States and Canada. The Company acquires and processes two-dimensional (2-D), three-dimensional (3-D) and multi-component seismic data for its clients, ranging from oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It operates through contract seismic data acquisition and processing services segment. It operates approximately 10 seismic crews, consisting of over eight crews in the United States and approximately two crews in Canada, and a seismic data processing center. It owns equipment for over 20 land-based seismic data acquisition crews, approximately 220 vibrator energy source units, over 248,000 recording channels and approximately 20 central recording systems.