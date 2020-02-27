Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.
About Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs. The Company operates through the development of pharmaceutical products on its own behalf or in collaboration with others segment. It has clinical candidates under development, including AVP-786, CTP-656, CTP-730 and JZP-386. The Company’s deuterated chemical entity platform (DCE Platform) enables it to identify compounds for deuteration and to design, evaluate, develop and manufacture deuterated compounds. The Company is utilizing its DCE Platform to discover and develop product candidates for a range of indications. The Company’s product candidate, CTP-656, is a next generation potentiator that the Company is initially developing for the treatment of cystic fibrosis in patients having gating mutations, including the G551D mutation. AVP-786 is a combination of a deuterated dextromethorphan analog and a low dose of quinidine.