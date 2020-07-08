DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

On July 8, 2020, DAVIDsTEA Inc. (the “Company”), a corporation incorporated under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the “Act”), issued a press release announcing that it is implementing a restructuring plan under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act (Canada) (the “CCAA”) and that it expects that its application for an initial order under the CCAA will be heard by the Québec Superior Court on July 8, 2020. The Company intends to apply for similar orders for its wholly-owned U.S. subsidiary, under Chapter 15 of the United States Bankruptcy Code. A copy of the press release related to this announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

The information contained in this Item, including the Exhibit attached hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regardless of any general incorporation language in any such filing.

Cautionary Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K includes statements that express our opinions, expectations, beliefs, plans or assumptions regarding future events or future results and there are, or may be deemed to be, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Act”). The following cautionary statements are being made to the provisions of the Act and with the intention of obtaining the benefits of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Act. These forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “approximately”, “intends”, “plans”, “estimates” or “anticipates” or, in each case, their negatives or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts and include statements regarding our intentions, beliefs or current expectations concerning, among other things, our restructuring process, the COVID-19 pandemic, our strategy of transitioning to e-commerce and wholesale sales, future sales through our e-commerce and wholesale channels, the closing of certain of our retail stores, future lease liabilities, our results of operations, financial condition, liquidity and prospects, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global macroeconomic environment, and our ability to avoid the delisting of the Company’s common stock by Nasdaq due to the restructuring or our inability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing requirements.

While we believe these opinions and expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, such forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions about us, including the risk factors set forth in our annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020, filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission on June 16, 2020.

These statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and while we believe such information forms a reasonable basis for such statements, such information may be limited or incomplete, and our statements should not be read to indicate that we have conducted an exhaustive inquiry into, or review of, all potentially-available relevant information. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, investors are cautioned not to unduly rely upon these statements.

Except as required under federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the SEC, we do not have any intention to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances arising after the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits.

DAVIDsTEA Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 dtea_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE dtea_ex991.htmEXHIBIT 99.1 Draft Only DAVIDsTEA to Implement Restructuring Plan Under Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act · Company to accelerate transition to online retailing and wholesale distribution in North America · Intends to significantly reduce brick & mortar footprint · DAVIDsTEA’s online business at www.davidstea.com and sales in grocery stores and pharmacies across Canada will continue during the restructuring process MONTREAL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About DAVIDsTEA Inc. (NASDAQ:DTEA)

DAVIDsTEA Inc. is engaged in the retail and online sale of tea, tea accessories, and food and beverages in Canada and in the United States. The Company’s segments include Canada and the U.S. The Company is a branded retailer of specialty tea, offering approximately 150 loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets and tea-related gifts, accessories, and food and beverages primarily through approximately 190 DAVIDsTEA stores, which are operated by the Company, and its Website, davidstea.com. Additionally, the Company offers on-the-go tea beverages in its retail stores. The Company’s tea accessories include tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins and spoons. The Company offers beverages range from the standard hot or iced tea to its Tea Lattes. The Company’s different flavors of loose-leaf tea span eight tea categories: white, green, oolong, black, pu’erh, mate, rooibos and herbal tea.