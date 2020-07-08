CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On July 6, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), upon the recommendation of the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board, appointed George S. Golumbeski, Ph.D., age 63, to serve as a member of the Board. Dr. Golumbeski will hold this position until the next annual meeting of the Company’s stockholders or until his successor is elected and qualified, subject to his earlier resignation or removal.

Dr. Golumbeski is an independent biotechnology advisor since April 2018. From 2017 until April 2018, Dr. Golumbeski was the Executive Vice President for Innovation for Celgene Corporation, a biotechnology company, where he was previously Executive Vice President of Business Development since 2009, responsible for the full array of business development activities and focused primarily within the therapeutic areas of oncology and inflammation. From 2008 to 2009, Dr. Golumbeski served as the CEO of Nabriva Therapeutics AG. Prior to Nabriva, Dr. Golumbeski served as Vice President of Business Development, Licensing and Strategy for Novartis-Oncology. Earlier in his career, Dr. Golumbeski held senior positions at Elan Pharmaceuticals and at Schwarz Pharma. He currently serves on the boards of directors of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc., MorphoSys AG and Sage Therapeutics, public biotechnology companies. Dr. Golumbeski received a BA in biology from the University of Virginia and a Ph.D. in genetics from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Dr. Golumbeski will participate in the Company’s standard non-employee director compensation plan, including an initial option grant to purchase 81,000 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”) upon joining the Board, an annual cash retainer fee of $40,000 (pro-rated for the current year), and an annual stock option grant to purchase shares of the Company’s Common Stock.

There are no transactions between Dr. Golumbeski and the Company that would be reportable under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

Concurrently with the appointment, the Company entered into an indemnification agreement with Dr. Golumbeski (the “Indemnification Agreement”), in the form previously entered into by the Company with each of the Company’s directors and executive officers, the form of which was filed as Exhibit 10.15 to the Amendment No. 1 to Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2014. The Indemnification Agreement, subject to limitations contained therein, will obligate the Company to indemnify Dr. Golumbeski, to the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, for certain expenses, including attorneys’ fees, judgments, penalties, fines and settlement amounts actually and reasonably incurred by him in any threatened, pending or completed action, suit, claim, investigation, inquiry, administrative hearing, arbitration or other proceeding arising out of his services as a director. Subject to certain limitations, the Indemnification Agreement provides for the advancement of expenses incurred by the indemnitee, and the repayment to the Company of the amounts advanced to the extent that it is ultimately determined that the indemnitee is not entitled to be indemnified by the Company. The Indemnification Agreement also creates certain rights in favor of the Company, including the right to assume the defense of claims and to consent to settlements. The Indemnification Agreement does not exclude any other rights to indemnification or advancement of expenses to which the indemnitee may be entitled under applicable law, the certificate of incorporation or bylaws of the Company, any agreement, a vote of stockholders or disinterested directors, or otherwise.

The foregoing is a summary of the material terms of the Indemnification Agreement and does not purport to be complete.

On July 8, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the appointment of Dr. Golumbeski to its Board of Directors. A copy of the press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Exchange Act or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) The following exhibit is furnished with this report:

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press Release of the Company dated July 8, 2020.



About CORBUS PHARMACEUTICALS HOLDINGS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRBP)

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare or uncommon chronic and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s segment is developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare life-threatening inflammatory fibrotic diseases. Its product, Resunab, is a synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug that is designed to resolve chronic inflammation and halt fibrotic processes without causing immunosuppression. Resunab is being evaluated in approximately three separate Phase II studies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, systemic sclerosis and skin-predominant dermatomyositis. The United States Food and Drug Administration has granted Resunab Orphan Drug Designation, as well as Fast Track Status, for both cystic fibrosis and systemic sclerosis. Resunab is in Phase II clinical stage for the treatment of Systemic Lupus Erythematosus.