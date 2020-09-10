DATASEA INC. (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01

During the period from August 30 to September 4, 2020, Datasea, Inc. entered into six Service Agreements involving its Smart Information Service System (the “Smart System”) with Shenzhen Linghang Haocheng Education Technology Co., an education training company, Shenzhen Weisou Technology Co., an application operator, and four gas stations in Shenzen and Shanwei, Guangdong province. The Smart System is designed to service the needs of retail industry vendors and utilizes big data analytics and facial recognition technology. The system allows retailers to employ facial recognition technology to charge customers to be used at the point of sale. The Company will install hardware equipment for the clients, perform regular maintenance, and provide the Smart System in exchange for 0.38% of transaction value of each transaction utilizing the Company’s technology. The term of each of the service agreement is one year.

(d) Exhibits.



About DATASEA INC. (OTCMKTS:DTSS)

Datasea Inc. is an early-stage company, which is engaged in the business of providing Internet security products, new media advertising, micro-marketing and data analysis services in the People’s Republic of China. Through its end-consumer marketing platform, the Company seeks to offer marketing solutions to businesses. The Company’s products and services can be delineated into five categories: Internet Security Equipment, New Media Advertising Service, Micro Marketing Service, Internet Service Provider (ISP) Connecting Service and Big Data Processing Service. The Company offers Internet security equipment. The Company has developed over three types of indoor equipment designed for facilities of different sizes and one type of outdoor equipment primarily for use by local branches of the Ministry of Public Security of People’s Republic of China. The Company has developed an electronic platform, Xin Platform. The Company had not generated any revenue.