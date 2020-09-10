AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORP (OTCMKTS:ADHC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events

The company is subject to a hijacking. The duly appointed company management brings attention to the Schedule A attached hereto.

AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORPORATION (“ADHC”) is a Nevada corporation. The Hijacker Ernest Remo has incorporated a private company in Wyoming and extinguished the Nevada corporation. The Wyoming corporation is attempting to conduct identity theft of the Nevada corporation.

Both OTC Markets and the transfer agent have been notified. The transfer agent may be cooperating with the hijackers for reasons we are still unaware of.

The management is seeking resolution through legal means and other regulators.

The duly elected management/officers directors and preferred shareholders feel that this is a material event that requires a public disclosure to protect the general public and to preserve the integrity of the company.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Schedule A from attorney



AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORP. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 american_ex9901.htm SCHEDULE A LETTER Exhibit 99.1 THE SHELL LAW FIRM,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About AMERICAN DIVERSIFIED HOLDINGS CORP (OTCMKTS:ADHC)

American Diversified Holdings Corporation is a holding company. The Company provides executive management, corporate governance, administrative support, financial advice and introductions to capital sources to various micro-cap public and private companies. The Company’s services also include accounting, secretarial and filing support. The Company has not generated any revenues.