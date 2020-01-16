DATASEA INC. (OTCMKTS:DTSS) Files An 8-K Changes in Registrant’s Certifying Accountant

Item 4.01

On January 14, 2020, the Audit Committee of the Company’s Board of Directors appointed Morison Cogen LLP (“Morison”) as the Company’s new independent registered public accounting firm, effective immediately.

For the fiscal years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 and during the subsequent interim periods through January 10, 2020, neither the Company nor anyone acting on behalf of the Company had consulted Morison regarding either: (i) the application of accounting principles to a specified transaction, either completed or proposed, or the type of audit opinion that might be rendered on the Company’s financial statements, nor did Morison provide a written report or oral advice to the Company that Morison concluded was an important factor considered by the Company in reaching a decision as to the accounting, auditing or financial reporting issues; or (ii) any matter that was either the subject of a disagreement (as defined in Item 304(a)(1)(iv) of Regulation S-K and the related instructions) or a reportable event (as described in Item 304(a)(1)(v) of Regulation S-K).

(d) Exhibits.

16.1 Letter of Wei, Wei & Co., LLP, dated January 16, 2020.



DATASEA INC. Exhibit

EX-16.1 2 f8k011020ex16-1_dataseainc.htm LETTER OF WEI,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About DATASEA INC. (OTCMKTS:DTSS)

Datasea Inc. is an early-stage company, which is engaged in the business of providing Internet security products, new media advertising, micro-marketing and data analysis services in the People’s Republic of China. Through its end-consumer marketing platform, the Company seeks to offer marketing solutions to businesses. The Company’s products and services can be delineated into five categories: Internet Security Equipment, New Media Advertising Service, Micro Marketing Service, Internet Service Provider (ISP) Connecting Service and Big Data Processing Service. The Company offers Internet security equipment. The Company has developed over three types of indoor equipment designed for facilities of different sizes and one type of outdoor equipment primarily for use by local branches of the Ministry of Public Security of People’s Republic of China. The Company has developed an electronic platform, Xin Platform. The Company had not generated any revenue.