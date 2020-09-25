Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01: Regulation FD Disclosure

Data I/O Corporation has prepared an updated investor presentation that management intends to use at an investor conference on September 25, 2020. The presentation addresses Data I/O’s current and long term operations, performance and industry conditions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, including reference to the Automotive Electronics market recovering from its recent low levels in the second quarter of 2020.The presentation is being posted on the Company’s website http://www.dataio.com on September 24, 2020 and can be found at the following web link:

https://www.dataio.com/Company/Investor-Relations/Webcasts-and-Presentations under the heading “Investor Presentations” with the title “September 2020”.



About Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Data I/O Corporation provides programming and associated intellectual property management solutions. The Company’s solutions are used in the manufacturing of flash, microcontrollers and flash-memory-based intelligent devices. It designs, manufactures and sells programming systems used by designers and manufacturers of electronic products. Its solutions, including associated intellectual property management, secure content management and process control capabilities, enable it to address the requirements of the electronic device market. It provides services related to hardware support, system installation and repair, and device programming. Its programming solutions include a range of products, systems, modules and accessories, grouped into over two categories, such as automated programming systems and manual programming systems. Its products include PSV Handlers, RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 Series Handlers, LumenX Programmer, FlashPAK III programmer and Sprint/Unifamily programmers.