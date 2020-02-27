Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

The Company and Aspire Capital also may mutually agree to increase the number of shares that may be sold to as much as an additional 2,000,000 shares per business day.

In addition, on any date on which the Company submits a Purchase Notice to Aspire Capital in an amount equal to at least 150,000 shares, the Company also has the right, in its sole discretion, to present Aspire Capital with a volume-weighted average price purchase notice (each, a “VWAP Purchase Notice”) directing Aspire Capital to purchase an amount of stock equal to up to 30% of the aggregate shares of the Company’s common stock traded on its principal market on the next trading day (the “VWAP Purchase Date”), subject to a maximum number of shares the Company may determine, and a minimum trading price at least equal to 80% of the closing price of the Company’s common stock on the business day immediately preceding the VWAP Purchase Date or a higher price that may be determined by the Company. The purchase price per share to such VWAP Purchase Notice will be equal to the lesser of (i) the closing sale price of the Common Stock on the VWAP Purchase Date, or (ii) 97% of the volume-weighted average price for the Company’s common stock traded on its principal market on the VWAP Purchase Date, subject to certain exceptions.

The Purchase Price will be adjusted for any reorganization, recapitalization, non-cash dividend, stock split, reverse stock split or other similar transaction occurring during the period(s) used to compute the Purchase Price. The Company may deliver multiple Purchase Notices and VWAP Purchase Notices to Aspire Capital from time to time during the term of the Purchase Agreement, so long as the most recent purchase has been completed. The Purchase Agreement provides that the Company and Aspire Capital shall not effect any sales under the Purchase Agreement on any purchase date where the closing sale price of the Company’s common stock is less than $0.25. There are no trading volume requirements or restrictions under the Purchase Agreement, and the Company will control the timing and amount of sales of the Company’s common stock to Aspire Capital. Aspire Capital has no right to require any sales by the Company, but is obligated to make purchases from the Company as directed by the Company in accordance with the Purchase Agreement. There are no limitations on use of proceeds, financial or business covenants, restrictions on future fundings, rights of first refusal, participation rights, penalties or liquidated damages in the Purchase Agreement. The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by the Company at any time, at its discretion, without any cost to the Company. The Purchase Agreement may be terminated by Aspire Capital following specified events of default of the Company, including the lack of availability of a registration statement to register under the Securities Act sales of shares to Aspire Capital under the Purchase Agreement, the suspension from trading or delisting of the Company’s common stock, specified breaches by the Company of the terms of the Purchase Agreement and specified Company bankruptcy events. Aspire Capital has agreed that neither it nor any of its agents, representatives and affiliates shall engage in any direct or indirect short-selling or hedging of the Company’s common stock during any time prior to the termination of the Purchase Agreement. Any proceeds from the Company receives under the Purchase Agreement are expected to be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The foregoing is a summary description of certain terms of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement and, by its nature, is incomplete. Copies of the Purchase Agreement and Registration Rights Agreement are filed herewith as Exhibits 10.1 and 4.1, respectively, to this Current Report on Form 8-K and are incorporated herein by reference. All readers are encouraged to read the entire text of the Purchase Agreement and the Registration Rights Agreement.