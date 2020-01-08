Curaleaf Secures Medical Cannabis Retail License in Utah

Curaleaf Holdings (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has won a medical cannabis retail license from the Utah Department of Health.

Story continues below

The company has won one of 14 licenses to open a medical cannabis dispensary in Utah, from more than 130 applications and 60 different companies. The latets license is for Region 3, which includes Utah, Wasatch, Daggett, Duchesne, Uintah, Carbon, Emery, Grand and San Juan Counties.

Curaleaf plans to open a dispensary in Lindon, Utah – adjacent to Interstate 15 between Salt Lake City and Provo – for medical patients later this year. The development requires final approvals from regulators.

Curaleaf currently operates in 12 states with 52 dispensaries, 14 cultivation sites, and 14 processing sites. The company has been working to create medical dispensaries across the country.