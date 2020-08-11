CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

​

On August 11, 2020 CSP Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2020, which ended on June 30, 2020. A copy of the press release relating to such announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

​

The information set forth in this Form 8-K, including the exhibits attached hereto, shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liability of that Section. The information in this Form 8-K shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

​

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

​

(d)Exhibits

99.1Press Release Dated August 11, 2020