SEC Filings Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

OnMay 5, 2020, Crexendo, Inc. issued a press release, a copy of which is being furnished as Exhibit99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such exhibit and the information set forth therein and herein shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K: