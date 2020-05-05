Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

OnMay 5, 2020, Crexendo, Inc. issued a press release, a copy of which is being furnished as Exhibit99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference. to the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, such exhibit and the information set forth therein and herein shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
The following exhibit is furnished with this Current Report on Form 8-K:
Crexendo, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 cxdo_ex991.htm PRESS RELEASE cxdo_ex991     Exhibit 99.1                     Crexendo Announces First Quarter 2020 Results   PHOENIX,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About Crexendo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CXDO)

Crexendo, Inc. is a hosted services company. The Company provides hosted telecommunications services, broadband Internet services, Website hosting, e-commerce software and Website development software for businesses and entrepreneurs. Its services are designed to make enterprise-class hosting services available to small, medium-sized and enterprise-sized businesses. The Company has two operating segments, which consist of Hosted Telecommunications Services and Web Services. The Hosted Telecommunications Services segment offers hardware and software and unified communication solutions for businesses using Internet Protocol (IP) or cloud technology over any high-speed Internet connection. The Hosted Website Services segment allows businesses and entrepreneurs to host their Websites in its data center.

