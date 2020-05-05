Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:APTO) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On May 5, 2020, Aptose Biosciences Inc. entered into an Equity Distribution Agreement (the ”EDA”) with Piper Sandler & Co. and Canaccord Genuity LLC,as agents, in connection with the establishment of an “at-the-market” sales facility. Under the terms of the EDA, Aptose may, from time to time, issue and sell through the placement agents, up to an aggregate of $75,000,000 of its common shares through “at-the-market” distributions on the Nasdaq Capital Market. Aptose will determine, at its sole discretion, the time, price and number of common shares to be sold under the EDA. Under the EDA, no common shares will be sold on the Toronto Stock Exchange or on other trading markets in Canada. The EDA contains customary representations, warranties and agreements by the Company, indemnification obligations of the Company and the Agent, other obligations of the parties and termination provisions. The Company has no obligation to sell any of the common shares under the EDA.

In conjunction with the establishment of the “at-the-market” sales facility, Aptose filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 5, 2020 to its short form base shelf prospectus, dated January 9, 2020.

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 5, 2020, Aptose issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 5, 2020, Aptose issued a press release, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 and is incorporated herein by reference.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in the press release attached as Exhibit 99.2 hereto shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

