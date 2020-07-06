On July 6, 2020, Crexendo, Inc . ( the \”Company”) issued a press release announcing the approval of its application to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Capital Market. A copy of this press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

ITEM 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Crexendo Press Release issuedannouncing Crexendo Common Stock Approved to List on The NASDAQ Capital Market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K/Press Release contains forward-looking statements, which include all statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts, such as statements concerning the Company’s expectations, anticipations, intentions, or beliefs. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

For a more detailed discussion of risk factors that may affect Crexendo\’s operations and results, please refer to the company\’s Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and quarterly Form 10-Qs as filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made, and the company undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, except as required by law.