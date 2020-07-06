Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

About Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is engaged in capturing and presenting data from vehicle-mounted camera devices equipped for live-streaming; manufacturing and distributing New Zealand meat pies on a commercial scale, and selling and installing commercial and residential alarm monitoring systems. The Company’s three geographical segments include the United States, New Zealand and Canada. The United States segment includes the gathering of live-streaming video recording data displayed online. The New Zealand segment includes the production, packaging and distribution on a commercial scale of gourmet meat pies and related bakery confections. The Canada segment includes security alarm system installation and monitoring. Its subsidiaries include Kahnalytics Inc., Gourmet Foods Ltd and Brigadier Security Systems. Its operations in Canada include security alarm system installation and monitoring sold through its subsidiary Brigadier Security Systems.