CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
About CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)
CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (CRMZ) provides an interactive business-to-business Internet-based service for corporate credit professionals. The Company focuses on services facilitating the analysis of corporate financial risk, in the context of the extension of trade credit from one business to another; the management by businesses of relationships with suppliers, and/or the management by businesses of counter-party (such as buying and selling) relationships. CRMZ is a Web-based publisher of financial information, that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals manage financial risk. It publishes commercial credit reports covering public companies across the world. In addition, it is a re-distributor of international credit reports in the United States. Its service uses e-mail to push selected information to subscribers. These e-mails include continuously filtered news monitoring that keeps subscribers up to date on events.