CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 24, 2020, CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. issued a press release relating to its preliminary second quarter revenue results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.
The information contained in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.
About CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ)

CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (CRMZ) provides an interactive business-to-business Internet-based service for corporate credit professionals. The Company focuses on services facilitating the analysis of corporate financial risk, in the context of the extension of trade credit from one business to another; the management by businesses of relationships with suppliers, and/or the management by businesses of counter-party (such as buying and selling) relationships. CRMZ is a Web-based publisher of financial information, that helps corporate credit and procurement professionals manage financial risk. It publishes commercial credit reports covering public companies across the world. In addition, it is a re-distributor of international credit reports in the United States. Its service uses e-mail to push selected information to subscribers. These e-mails include continuously filtered news monitoring that keeps subscribers up to date on events.

