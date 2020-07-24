CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRMZ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 24, 2020, CreditRiskMonitor.com, Inc. issued a press release relating to its preliminary second quarter revenue results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. This press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The information contained in this Item 2.02 and Exhibit 99.1 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

(d) Exhibits