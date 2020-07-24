BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Story continues below

About BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company develops and commercializes, either on its own or in partnerships with third parties, applications of approved therapeutics to address unmet medical needs using drug delivery technologies. The Company develops pharmaceutical products aimed principally in the areas of pain management and addiction. The Company’s products utilize the BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) drug delivery technology, a small, erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa (the lining inside the cheek). The Company’s United Sates Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved product, ONSOLIS (fentanyl buccal soluble film), as well as its approved products BUNAVAIL (buprenorphine and naloxone buccal film) buccal film and BELBUCA (buprenorphine) buccal film, utilize BEMA technology.