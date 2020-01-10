CPI CARD GROUP INC. (NASDAQ:PMTS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

On January 2, 2020, the United States District Court for the District of Delaware granted preliminary approval of the settlement in the stockholder derivative action captioned Heckermann v. Montross et al., C.A. No. 1:17-cv-01673-CFC. The settlement will resolve all claims that were or could have been asserted in the litigation, and CPI Card Group Inc. (the “Company”) and the named defendants denied and continue to deny any liability or wrongdoing in connection with the allegations contained in the lawsuit. Under the settlement, CPI will implement certain corporate governance reforms and CPI’s insurer will pay fees and expenses awarded to the plaintiff’s counsel. There is no further monetary settlement. The derivative action was filed in late 2017 and related to CPI’s initial public offering in 2015.

The settlement is subject to final court approval.

to the Order granting preliminary approval, the Company is publishing the Notice of Settlement to CPI Stockholders (the “Notice”), attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1. The Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 (the “Stipulation”). The Notice and the Stipulation are available for review on the Company’s investor relations website at https://investor.cpicardgroup.com/home/. The contents of the Company’s website shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into this Item 7.01.

