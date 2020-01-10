BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BDGE) Files An 8-K Other Events

On January 10, 2020, the Registrant announced the declaration of a quarterly cash dividend of $0.24 per share, payable on January 31, 2020 to shareholders of record as of January 24, 2020. A copy of the press release announcing the dividend is attached as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report.

About BRIDGE BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:BDGE)

Bridge Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for The Bridgehampton National Bank (the Bank). The Bank engages in commercial and consumer banking business, including accepting time, savings and demand deposits from the consumers, businesses and local municipalities surrounding its branch offices. These deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, are invested primarily in commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; home equity loans; construction loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA), Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC) and non-agency mortgage-backed securities, collateralized mortgage obligations and other asset backed securities; New York State and local municipal obligations, and the United States government sponsored entity (U.S. GSE) securities.