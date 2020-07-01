County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

County Bancorp, Inc. Exhibit

About County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s primary activities consist of holding the stock of its subsidiary bank, Investors Community Bank (the Bank), and providing banking and related business activities through the Bank and its other subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Bank is an independent community bank offering financial services focusing on the needs of agricultural businesses, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending with lending relationships in over 60 Wisconsin counties. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, but is focused on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its service branches in Manitowoc and Stevens Point, and its loan production offices located in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan. Its subsidiaries include Investors Insurance Services, LLC, County Bancorp Statutory Trust II, County Bancorp Statutory Trust III and County Acquisition LLC.