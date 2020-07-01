BEASLEY BROADCAST GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

On June 30, 2020, Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (the “Company,” “we” or “us”) announced preliminary estimated financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, as follows:

Preliminary Estimated Financial Results for the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2020

Our financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020 are not yet complete. Accordingly, our estimated results below are forward-looking statements based solely on information available to us as of the date of this Current Report on Form 8-K, and we undertake no obligation to update this information, except as may be required by law. Actual results remain subject to the completion of management’s and our audit committee’s reviews and our other financial closing procedures, as well as the completion of the preparation of our unaudited consolidated financial data for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020. During the course of that process, we may identify items that would require us to make adjustments, which may be material, to the information presented below. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these preliminary estimated financial results.

The preliminary financial information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K has been prepared by and is the responsibility of our management. Our independent registered public accounting firm, Crowe LLP, has not audited, reviewed, compiled, or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary financial results. Accordingly, Crowe LLP does not express an opinion or any other form of assurance with respect thereto. As a result, we have provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the estimated financial results below. Our actual results may vary materially from the estimated preliminary results included herein. See “Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements” below for more information.

These preliminary results should be read in conjunction with “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and our consolidated financial statements and the related notes thereto included in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020. The information presented herein should not be considered a substitute for the financial information to be filed with the SEC in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2020 once it becomes available.