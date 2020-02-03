CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description 99.1 Press release of Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. dated February 1, 2020.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 exh_991.htm PRESS RELEASE EdgarFilingEXHIBIT 99.1Corvus Pharmaceuticals Presents Updated Clinical Data from its Phase 1/1b Clinical Trial of CPI-818 at the 12th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum BURLINGAME,…

About CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response. The Company’s lead product candidate, CPI-444, is an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. Its other products include adenosine production inhibitor (a monoclonal anti-CD73 antibody); adenosine A2B antagonist, and interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenue.