CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

About CORVUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. (NASDAQ:CRVS)
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. The Company is developing drugs and antibodies that block crucial immune checkpoints and reprogram immune T-cells. The Company has a pipeline of four immuno-oncology programs, three of which focus on the adenosine-cancer axis to modulate an immune response. The Company’s lead product candidate, CPI-444, is an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor for adenosine, an immune checkpoint. Its other products include adenosine production inhibitor (a monoclonal anti-CD73 antibody); adenosine A2B antagonist, and interleukin-2 (IL-2)-inducible T cell kinase (ITK) inhibitors. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenue.