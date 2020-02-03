AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Starting February 3, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. management will make presentations to prospective investors in connection with its recently announced proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. A copy of the presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K to Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits.
AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. Exhibit
About AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU)

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. is a biotechnology company engaged in research, development and commercialization of the commercial viability of a group of proteins, antifreeze proteins (AFPs). The Company focuses on the managing aquaculture productivity. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon (AAS), which can be grown in contained, land-based facilities. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon for land-based facilities that can be built closer to consumers to manage the need for air freight shipping and transportation. The Company’s subsidiaries include AquaBounty Canada, Inc., which operates a commercial biotechnology laboratory that conducts research and development programs related to the Company’s technologies; AquaBounty Panama, S. de R.L.; AquaBounty Farms, Inc., and AquaBounty Brasil Participacoes Ltda., which conducts commercial trials of the Company’s AquAdvantage Salmon.

