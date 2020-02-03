SEC Filings AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (LON:ABTU) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Starting February 3, 2020, AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. management will make presentations to prospective investors in connection with its recently announced proposed underwritten public offering of its common stock. A copy of the presentation is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information included in this Current Report on Form 8-K to Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is intended to be furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

