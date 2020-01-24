CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:CCYPQ) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure
The following information is furnished to Items 2.02 and 7.01:
On January 24, 2020, Ames National Corporation issued a News Release announcing financial results for the three months and year ended December 31, 2019. A copy of the News Release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits:
|99.1
|News Release dated January 24, 2020
AMES NATIONAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ex_170259.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 ex_170259.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 NEWS RELEASE Contact: JOHN P. NELSON FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Ceo AND PRESIDENT (515) 232-6251 JANUARY 24,…
To view the full exhibit click
here