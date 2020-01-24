BIORESTORATIVE THERAPIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Files An 8-K Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

For each of the securities issuances, the Company relied upon Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Act”), as transactions by an issuer not involving any public offering or Section 3(a)(9) of the Act as a security exchanged by an issuer with its existing security holders exclusively where no commission or other remuneration is paid or given directly or indirectly for soliciting such exchange. For each such transaction, the Company did not use general solicitation or advertising to market the securities, the securities were offered to a limited number of persons, the investors had access to information regarding the Company (including information contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended March 31, 2019, June 30, 2019, and September 30, 2019, and Current Reports on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, and press releases made by the Company), and management of the Company was available to answer questions from prospective investors. The Company reasonably believes that each of the investors is an accredited investor.