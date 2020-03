As previously reported, on March 2, 2020, Conformis, Inc. issued a press release announcing its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2019. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement was furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to the Original Form 8-K. Also, on March 2, 2020, the Company hosted a conference call to discuss the Company’s financial results and other operational highlights. A copy of the transcript of the conference call is furnished as Exhibit 99.2 to this Current Report on Form 8-K/A.

The information furnished under this Item 2.02 (including Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2) shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”) or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except as otherwise expressly stated by specific reference in such filing.

*Furnished herewith

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this Current Report on Form 8-K about our future expectations, plans and prospects, including statements about the anticipated timing of our product launches, and our financial position and results, total revenue, product revenue, gross margin, operations and growth, as well as other statements containing the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” or “would” and similar expressions, constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may not actually achieve the forecasts disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual financial results could differ materially from the projections disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make as a result of a variety of risks and uncertainties, including risks related to our estimates and expectations regarding our revenue, gross margin, expenses, revenue growth and other results of operations, and the other risks and uncertainties described in the “Risk Factors” sections of our public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this Form 8-K represent our views as of the date hereof. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments may cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.