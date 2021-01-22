Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc, (the “Company”) held a special meeting of shareholders on January 18, 2021. The holders of the common stock of the Company (i) approved the issuance of up to 4,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company to SREP III Flight-Investco 2, L.P.(“SREP”) and Efanur S.A. (“Efanur”) in connection with a potential rights offering, (ii) approved the issuance of up to 4,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company in a potential private placement to SREP and Efanur, and (iii) approved any change of control that could result from the potential issuance of securities following approval of Proposal One or Proposal Two.

For the special meeting, there were 12,015,115 shares of common stock as of December 14, 2020, the record date, eligible to vote at the meeting, of which holders of 10,245,492 shares of common stock were present at the meeting virtually or by proxy. The tabulation for each matter voted upon at the meeting by the common stock was as follows:

Proposal One: To approve, in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Rule 713(a), the issuance of up to 4,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company to SREP III Flight-Investco 2, L.P. and Efanur S.A. in connection with a rights offering.

Proposal Two: To approve, in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Rule 713(a), the issuance of up to 4,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company in a private placement to SREP III Flight-Investco 2, L.P. and Efanur S.A.

Proposal Three: To approve any change of control that could result from the potential issuance of securities following approval of Proposal One or Proposal Two in accordance with NYSE American Company Guide Rule 713(b).

