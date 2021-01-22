BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

About BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE, Inc. (BIOLASE) is a medical device company that develops, manufactures, markets and sells laser systems in dentistry and medicine. The Company markets, sells, and distributes dental imaging equipment, including cone beam digital x-rays and computer-aided design (CAD)/computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) intra-oral scanners, in-office, chair-side milling machines and three-dimensional (3-D) printers. It offers two categories of laser system products: WaterLase (all-tissue) systems and Diode (soft tissue) systems. Its brand, WaterLase, uses a combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures performed using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue. It also offers its Diode laser systems to perform soft tissue, pain therapy, and cosmetic procedures, including teeth whitening. Its Waterlase and Diode systems use disposable laser tips of differing sizes and shapes depending on the procedures being performed.