Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDOR) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

On November 19, 2020, Condor Hospitality Trust, Inc. (the “Company”) will post a presentation on its website. A copy of this presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for the purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. The information in this Item 7.01 shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Item 9.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

(d) Exhibits