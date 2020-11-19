BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID) Files An 8-K Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year

Item 5.03 is hereby incorporated by reference.

Story continues below

On November 16, 2020, the Company held the above referenced Special Meeting. All holders of record of the Company’s common stock outstanding as of the close of business on October 5, 2020 were entitled to vote at the Special Meeting. At the Special Meeting, stockholders approved the Proposal, which is set forth in its entirety below.

1. To consider and approve a proposed amendment to our Certificate of Incorporation, as amended, to effect a reverse split of our issued and outstanding common stock at a ratio between 1-for-4 and 1-for-10, with the final decision of whether to proceed with the reverse stock split and the exact ratio and timing of the reverse split to be determined by our board of directors, in its discretion, following stockholder approval (if obtained), but no later than October 31, 2021. The final voting results were as follows:

Item 8. Other Events

On November 19, 2020, we issued a press release announcing the effectiveness of the reverse split, a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

3.1 Certificate of Amendment

99.1 Press Release dated November 19, 2020

BIO KEY INTERNATIONAL INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 ex_214807.htm EXHIBIT 3.1 ex_214807.htm Exhibit 3.1 CERTIFICATE OF AMENDMENT TO THE CERTIFICATE OF INCORPORATION OF BIO-KEY INTERNATIONAL,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About BIO-key International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKYID)

BIO-key International, Inc. develops and markets fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, cryptographic authentication-transaction security technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing software solutions. The Company is also engaged in developing automated, finger identification technology that supplements or compliments other methods of identification and verification, such as personal inspection identification, passwords, tokens, smart cards, identity cards, public key infrastructure (PKI), credit card, passports, driver’s licenses, one-time password (OTP) or other form of possession or knowledge-based credentialing. Its solutions identify individuals and verify, or confirm, their identity before granting access to, among other things, corporate resources, subscribed data and services, Web portals, applications, physical locations or assets.