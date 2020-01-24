COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ESXB) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On January 24, 2020, Community Bankers Trust Corporation (the “Company”) issued an earnings release reporting its financial results for the period ended December 31, 2019. The earnings release is being furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 2.02.

On January 22, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing a common stock repurchase program and an increase in its quarterly dividend. The press release is being filed as Exhibit 99.2 to this report and is incorporated by reference into this Item 8.01.

99.1 Earnings release issued January 24, 2020 99.2 Press release issued January 22, 2020



EX-99.1 2 tm205753d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Community Bankers Trust Corporation Reports Results for the Fourth Quarter and Year 2019 Net income was $4.0 million for the fourth quarter and $15.7 million for the year 2019. Conference Call on Friday,…

About COMMUNITY BANKERS TRUST CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ESXB)

Community Bankers Trust Corporation is the holding company for Essex Bank (the Bank). The Bank is engaged in a general commercial banking business and provides a range of financial services to individuals and small businesses, including individual and commercial demand and time deposit accounts, commercial and industrial loans, consumer and small business loans, real estate and mortgage loans, investment services and safe deposit box facilities. Essex Services, Inc., a subsidiary of the Bank, and its financial consultants offer a range of investment products and alternatives. It operates in over three business lines: retail and small business banking, commercial and industrial banking and real estate lending. Its investment securities include the United States treasury issue and other United States Government agencies; the United States Government sponsored agencies, and state, county and municipal securities. Its lending and investing activities are funded through its deposits.