GEOVAX LABS, INC. (OTCMKTS:GOVX) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On January 24, 2020, we entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Securities Purchase Agreement”) with the purchasers identified therein (collectively, the “Purchasers”) providing for the issuance and sale to the Purchasers of an aggregate of 300 shares of our Series J Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Shares”). The purchase price is $1,000 per share. The Preferred Shares may be converted at any time at the option of the Purchasers into shares of our Common Stock (“Conversion Shares”) at the lesser of (i) $2.00 per share and (ii) 80% of the lowest volume weighted average price of the Common Stock during the ten trading days immediately preceding the delivery of a notice of conversion (the “Conversion Price”). The Certificate of Designation contains price adjustment provisions, which may, under certain circumstances, also reduce the Conversion Price. The Preferred Shares do not have voting rights except as required by law and, except for stock dividends and certain distributions for which certain adjustments are to be made, are entitled to receive dividends equal (on an as-if-converted-to-Common-Stock basis) to and in the same form as dividends actually paid on shares of Common Stock when, as, and if such dividends are paid on shares of Common Stock. When issued, the Conversion Shares will have the voting rights afforded to all shares of Common Stock. The Preferred Shares have a liquidation preference equal to their stated value, plus any accrued and unpaid dividends thereon.

The securities sold to the Securities Purchase Agreement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “Securities Act”) and have been issued under an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act afforded by Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 of Regulation D. The securities may not be offered or sold in the United States in the absence of an effective registration statement or exemption from applicable registration requirements.

On or about January 24, 2020, to the Securities Purchase Agreement we sold the Preferred Shares to an exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a) (2) of the Securities Act and Rule 506 of Regulation D promulgated thereunder. The Purchasers are accredited investors which have previously acquired the Company’s equity securities and purchased the securities as an investment in a private placement that did not involve a general solicitation. The shares to be issued upon conversion of the Preferred Shares have not been registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States in the absence of an effective registration statement or exemption from the registration requirements. This Current Report on Form 8-K shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

On January 23, 2020, we filed a Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series J Convertible Preferred Stock with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware, in the form attached as Exhibit 4.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. The Certificate of Designation creates and specifies the rights of the Series J Convertible Preferred Stock, including the terms and conditions on which shares of such preferred stock would convert into shares of our Common Stock, as well as its liquidation preference.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GeoVax) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing human vaccines against infectious diseases using its modified vaccine Ankara-virus-like particles (MVA-VLP) vaccine platform. The Company’s platform supports in vivo expression of non-infectious virus-like particles (VLPs) from the cells of the person receiving the vaccine. The Company’s development programs are focused on vaccines against Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Zika virus and hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Marburg and Lassa Fever), as well as for use in cancer immunotherapy. The Company’s clinically advanced vaccine development program is a (deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA)/MVA) vaccine regimen designed to protect against the clade B subtype of the HIV virus. The Company is developing a Tetravalent Vaccine (TV) utilizing its MVA-VLP platform to address the unmet need for a product that can respond to future filovirus epidemics.