SEC Filings Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On May 21, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (the “Company”) will attend the Barrington Research Virtual Spring Investment Conference and will meet with one or more buy side investors. Harold Bevis, President and CEO, and Tim Trenary, Chief Financial Officer, will discuss, among other topics, the Company’s financial affairs and ability to drive value for shareholders. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and is incorporated by reference in its entirety to this Item 7.01.

As provided in General Instruction B.2 of Form 8-K, the information in this Item 7.01 and Exhibit 99.1 incorporated herein shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section, nor shall it be deemed to be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. These statements often include words such as “believe”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “expect”, “intend”, “will”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “project”, “continue”, “likely”, and similar expressions. In particular, this presentation may contain forward-looking statements about Company expectations for future periods with respect to its plans to improve financial results and enhance the Company, the future of the Company’s end markets, including the short-term and potential longer-term impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Class 8 and Class 5-7 North America truck build rates and performance of the global construction equipment business, expected cost savings, the Company’s initiatives to address customer needs, organic growth, the Company’s plans to focus on certain segments and markets and the Company’s financial position or other financial information. These statements are based on certain assumptions that the Company has made in light of its experience as well as its perspective on historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors it believes are appropriate under the circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results because of certain risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to: (i) a material weakness in our internal control over financial reporting which could, if not remediated, result in material misstatements in our financial statements; (ii) future financial restatements affecting the company; (iii) general economic or business conditions affecting the markets in which the Company serves; (iv) the Company\’s ability to develop or successfully introduce new products; (v) risks associated with conducting business in foreign countries and currencies; (vi) increased competition in the medium- and heavy-duty truck markets, construction, agriculture, aftermarket, military, bus and other markets; (vii) the Company’s failure to complete or successfully integrate strategic acquisitions and the impact of such acquisitions on business relationships; (viii) the Company’s ability to recognize synergies from the reorganization of the segments; (ix) the Company’s failure to successfully manage any divestitures; (x) the impact of changes in governmental regulations on the Company\’s customers or on its business; (xi) the loss of business from a major customer, a collection of smaller customers or the discontinuation of particular commercial vehicle platforms; (xii) the Company’s ability to obtain future financing due to changes in the lending markets or its financial position; (xiii) the Company’s ability to comply with the

financial covenants in its debt facilities; (xiv) fluctuation in interest rates or change in the reference interest rate relating to the Company’s debt facilities; (xv) the Company’s ability to realize the benefits of its cost reduction and strategic initiatives and address rising labor and material costs; (xvi) volatility and cyclicality in the commercial vehicle market adversely affecting us, including the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic; (xvii) the geographic profile of our taxable income and changes in valuation of our deferred tax assets and liabilities impacting our effective tax rate; (xviii) changes to domestic manufacturing initiatives; (xix) implementation of tax or other changes, by the United States or other international jurisdictions, related to products manufactured in one or more jurisdictions where the Company does business (xx) security breaches and other disruptions that could compromise our information systems; (xxi) the impact of disruptions in our supply chain or delivery chains; (xxii) litigation against us; (xxiii) the impact of health epidemics or widespread outbreak of contagious disease; and (xxiv) various other risks as outlined under the heading \”Risk Factors\” in the Company\’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for fiscal year ending December 31, 2019. There can be no assurance that statements made in this presentation relating to future events will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results over time. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by such cautionary statements.