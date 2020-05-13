COHBAR, INC. (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

On May 13, 2020, Jon Stern, Chief Operating Officer and a member of the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of CohBar, Inc. (the “Company”), notified the Company that he plans to resign from his role as the Company’s Chief Operating Officer, effective on May 31, 2020. Mr. Stern will continue to serve as a member of the Board.

(d) Exhibits

The following exhibit is furnished herewith and this list is intended to constitute the exhibit index:

99.1 CohBar, Inc. press release dated May 13, 2020.



