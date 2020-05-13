AMERISERV FINANCIAL, INC. (NASDAQ:ASRV) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02

Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

On May 8, 2020, the Board of Directors of AmeriServ Financial, Inc. (the “Company”) appointed Daniel A. Onorato as a Class I Director of the Company to serve until the 2023 annual meeting of shareholders of the Company. Mr. Onorato will also serve as a director of AmeriServ Financial Bank, a wholly owned banking subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Onorato, age 59, is executive vice president and chief corporate affairs officer for Highmark Health, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Mr. Onorato will be compensated for services as a director on the same basis as other non-employee directors of the Company and AmeriServ Financial Bank, including retainers and board and committee fees. Mr. Onorato has been appointed to the investment/asset liability committee and the audit committee, on which he will also serve as the board’s designated audit committee financial expert under applicable SEC rules.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d)

Exhibits:

99.1

Press release, dated May 13, 2020, announcing the appointment of Daniel A. Onorato as an independent director of AmeriServ Financial, Inc.



