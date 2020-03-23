SEC Filings CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On March 23, 2020, Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc., a Maryland corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the suspension of its stock repurchase program until further notice. The stock repurchase program was adopted on October 25, 2019 and may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason.

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

