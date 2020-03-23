ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure
Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

On March 23, 2020, the Registrant issued a press release, included herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and by this reference incorporated herein.
The information disclosed under this Item 7.01, including Exhibit 99.1 hereto, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and shall not be deemed incorporated by reference into any filing made under the Securities Act of 1933, except as expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) >Exhibits:
ARES CAPITAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 arcc-03232020xexhibit991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1  Ares Capital Corporation Issues Letter to StakeholdersNEW YORK — March 23,…
To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About ARES CAPITAL CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that is a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. The Company invests primarily in the United States middle-market companies. The Company invests in first lien senior secured loans (including unitranche loans, which are loans that combine both senior and mezzanine debt, generally in a first lien position), second lien senior secured loans and mezzanine debt, which in some cases includes an equity component. The Company focuses on self-originating most of its investments by pursuing an array of investment opportunities in middle-market companies, venture capital backed businesses and power generation projects across multiple channels. It also makes preferred and/or common equity investments. The Company is externally managed by its investment advisor, Ares Capital Management LLC.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR