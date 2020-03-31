CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRC) Files An 8-K Other Events

ITEM 8.01—OTHER EVENTS

We are filing this Current Report on Form 8-K to indicate our reliance on the Order of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (Release No. 34-88465) in connection with our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as a result of the circumstances set forth below.

Our executive team and contract outside accountant that live in Salt Lake City, Utah, have been dislocated and delayed as they began working remotely in a “shelter-at-home” environment in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that precluded face-to-face meetings. The difficulty of operating in this COVID-19 “shelter-at-home” environment has been exacerbated by a 5.7 Richter scale earthquake and persistent ongoing aftershocks in the Salt Lake Valley.

Accordingly, in reliance upon the Order, we expect to file our Annual Report on Form 10-K approximately 45 days after March 30, 2020.



About CirTran Corporation (OTCMKTS:CIRC)

Story continues below

CirTran Corporation is a contract manufacturing company. The Company provides complete product development and manufacturing services for a range of business sectors, which include beverages, retail products, media services, printed circuit board assembly, manufacturing services, cables, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) manufacturing and volume fabrication. The Company, through Racore Technology Corporation, offers engineering and design services. The Company offers engineering and design services to get user’s concept designed, documented and ready for prototype and production for electronic engineering design, printed circuit board and wiring harness, among others. It produces prototypes and small pre-production samples. The Company provides product containers from custom boxes with colorful graphics, bubble pack carded packaging for big box retail displays, and custom made bottles, cans and jars.